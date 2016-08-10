Clarence Redd is a Swedish designer, artist and writer. His illustrations, cherised by an international audience since 2018, create speculative worlds at the crossroads of science fiction, the 1970s and the early 20th century. With an eye for mystery and understated weirdness, his drawings often feature strong moods, dense atmospheres and dramatic light. Every piece has a story to tell, pulling the viewer deeper into the shadowy scenes.

Email: clarence.redd@gmail.com

Instagram: @clarence.redd