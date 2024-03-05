M-SPACE: Junkyard Blues Now in Spanish

Following the translation of M-SPACE RPG, the campaign Junkyard Blues has now been released in Spanish! The publisher 77Mundos has done a fantastic job on the book.
In these linked sci-fi scenarios, the PCs are stranded on a planetoid made up of starship wrecks, with no means of leaving. Their only hope is to get their state-of-the-art hyperspace engine refuelled.
Luckily, with so many crashed starships strewn about, fuel should be easy to find right? If they can locate it.
The problem is, the PCs are not alone. A singularity at the core of the planetoid has pulled in starships ever since an ancient war played out in the area. Since then, humans and aliens – captured by the gravity well – have set up makeshift homes in the harsh environment, hoping to find a way out some day.
Junkyard Blues is written by Scott Crowder. Design and illustrations by me, Clarence Redd. Cover art by the talented Mert Genccinar.