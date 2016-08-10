Can a robot be murdered?

The detectives in the Daneel Bureau believes so. Join their interplanetary investigations of disassembled robots and deactivated androids, to pin down the perpetrators.

Or follow the Bunsen Burners as they unravel the virtual traces left by a corrupt elite. Their investigative journalistic work will get you into more danger than you ever wanted.

In the digital age, information kills.

Circles of Steel presents 13 new organisations for cyborgs and robots. Tailored for use with M-SPACE Companion and easy to drop into any campaign. Use them as patrons or enemies of the player characters, and embolden NPC’s with new agendas.

Written by Alex Greene.

28 pages, PDF and Print