A meteor is heading towards Eorthe.
Is this the end of Doggerland?
“I’m absolutely in awe! The story set against the approaching
meteor is a pressure cooker slowly turned to max. And then some.” Evan J.
When the ageing astronomer Dr Jungerland is found murdered, the player characters get involved to solve the crime.
But as the meteor approaches, a new kind of madness called Fraction spreads in Glimminge, complicating the investigations.
And while doomsday heralds chant in the streets of Glimminge and panic spreads, secret orders make their moves while hiding in the shadows.
But in the end, what influence does the meteor have on all this? What powers brought the interstellar guest to Eorthe in the first place?
Make the plot more tangible for the players with this set of scenario handouts. It includes handwritten letters, newspaper clippings, notes, maps and a typed report. All handcrafted to perfection, with period typefaces, print effects and papers. PDF, 14 pages. For print or screen.
FrostByte Books © 2022