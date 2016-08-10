  • A meteor is heading towards Eorthe.

    Is this the end of Doggerland?

    “I’m absolutely in awe! The story set against the approaching

    meteor is a pressure cooker slowly turned to max. And then some.” Evan J.​

     

    “The Red Star is like the missing link between Vaesen RPG and Tales from the Loop. 
    Nils Hintze and Erik Hylander has brought their wonderfully low-key weirdness to Odd Soot.” Lily A.​

  • A New Science Fiction 

    Mystery Set in the 1920s

    Book one of three in the campaign A Falling Mind,

    by Nils Hintze and Erik Hylander

    Who murdered Dr Jungerland?

    When the ageing astronomer Dr Jungerland is found murdered, the player characters get involved to solve the crime.

    A new madness spreads in Doggerland

    But as the meteor approaches, a new kind of madness called Fraction spreads in Glimminge, complicating the investigations.

    Doomsday heralds and secret societies   

    And while doomsday heralds chant in the streets of Glimminge and panic spreads, secret orders make their moves while hiding in the shadows.

    The eye in the sky

    But in the end, what influence does the meteor have on all this? What powers brought the interstellar guest to Eorthe in the first place?

  • Scenario Handouts

    Make the plot more tangible for the players with this set of scenario handouts. It includes handwritten letters, newspaper clippings, notes, maps and a typed report. All handcrafted to perfection, with period typefaces, print effects and papers. PDF, 14 pages. For print or screen.

FrostByte Books © 2022

All Posts
×
Cookie Use
We use cookies to ensure a smooth browsing experience. By continuing we assume you accept the use of cookies.
Learn More