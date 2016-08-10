'A very original setting, plenty of detail and mystery. Brilliant.' Cronista (Mundos Inconclusos Blog)
’Odd Soot sets the tone on the first page with a confidence that feels magical.
It’s been a long time since I read a roleplaying game in a single sitting. I want that with Odd Soot.
You can't talk about Odd Soot without mentioning the illustrations.
They are beautiful - though sometimes disturbing - and so perfect for the game that it’s almost ridiculous.’
Åsa Roos, RPG Writer (Fenix RPG Magazine)
Science Fiction Mystery in the 1920s
Tell Stories You Have Never Heard Before
Travel To the Stars
In the alternate 1920s of Odd Soot humanity has travelled to the stars. Massive star liners cross the voids, with technology from a species long gone. Explorers, colonists, agitators, investigators – all seek new worlds and new knowledge.
A Plague Threatening All Species
But a plague called The Soot spreads after lying dormant for 200 years. It slowly drives humans and aliens insane. The player characters must stop it and risk becoming infected. But an even greater threat comes from those already infected. They wreak havoc around them using magic and uncanny contraptions.
Encounter Strange Aliens
Humanity has encountered five intelligent lifeforms:
Watching over them all – the Luminarians that fled the Plague in the 18th century.
See more of the aliens here.
Difference Engines
The invention of difference engines propelled mankind to the stars. Now, The Philosophy Engine is the most powerful difference engine in the world. And it has a knack for predicting the future. But why has it been wrong lately?
Odd Soot: Science-Fiction Mystery in the 1920s
Dusting Up Some Odd Soot
The Red Star is the first book in a longer campaign published for Odd Soot. Written by Nils Hintze and Erik Hylander, it takes the characters on a dark mystery, unfolded across three books.
The two follow-up books will published in 2023.
Oddities
Free Supplement for Odd Soot
'Sometimes, a random confluence of genes comes together to produce a child who is simultaneously gifted and cursed. Gifted, because their minds or bodies are capable of surpassing normal human capabilities; and cursed, in that their very oddness sets them apart from the run of normal humanity.'
The first supplement for Odd Soot is a 15 page PDF written by Alex Greene. It details a new character path for both PCs and NPCs. They possess fantastic abilities – but also weird looks that other people might shy away from.
