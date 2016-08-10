'A very original setting, plenty of detail and mystery. Brilliant.' Cronista (Mundos Inconclusos Blog)

’Odd Soot sets the tone on the first page with a confidence that feels magical.

It’s been a long time since I read a roleplaying game in a single sitting. I want that with Odd Soot.

You can't talk about Odd Soot without mentioning the illustrations.

They are beautiful - though sometimes disturbing - and so perfect for the game that it’s almost ridiculous.’

Åsa Roos, RPG Writer (Fenix RPG Magazine)