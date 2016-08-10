A Storytelling Game
for Writers, Game Masters and Solo RPG Players
The Story Engine
The inventive rules in TREY allow you to explore story ideas in broad strokes or vivid detail.
Shape the plotlines in solo mode or collaborate with your friends.
What is TREY?
TREY is a storytelling game and solo RPG for everyone who enjoy to create stories. It can be used as a solo game, a tool for writers or as a scenario generator for roleplaying games. TREY uses simple rules, three dice and a handful of tables to shape the story path you want to explore.
How is TREY Different?
TREY loads every single dice roll with facts and inspiration. Combined with the carefully crafted tables, your stories unfold without effort, adding plot twists and surprises when you least expect it. A system of Story Tokens keeps the tale on track and brings it to a satifying end.
Who is TREY for?
- You like telling stories, but need a bit of inspiration, structure and unexpected events to get going.
- You are a writer and want to develop characters, story ideas and alternate scenes.
- You like solo roleplaying, but need a quick ruleset to keep the story nimble, without too many tables.
- You are a Game Master, but you don’t have time to prepare new scenarios.
- You want to try roleplaying games, but can’t find a group using the ruleset or setting you like.
- You like to explore imaginary worlds on your own, for pleasure or for later use in your creative endeavours.