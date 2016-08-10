  • Take d100 Roleplaying

    Back to its Core

    “The game feels fresh, light on its feet, yet comfortably encompassing

    any game needs you might have for your adventures.

    Go and buy it.” Graham Spearing, Far Havens Blog

  • Recasting d100 Roleplaying

    Comae Engine charts a new path for the classic d100 rules, 

    retooled from the ground up for more creative and flexible storytelling.

    What is Comae Engine?

    Comae Engine is a barebones roleplaying game, based on classic d100 rules – but with some modern upgrades, to make collaborative storytelling even more creative.

    How is Comae Engine Different?

    Comae Engine takes a new approach to conflicts. All conflicts – combat, chases, social conflicts, physical challenges – use the same rules. This is among the best changes you can make for more varied and creative game sessions. And it often results in less in-game violence.

    Who is Comae Engine for?

    • You like quick and simple rules, without losing flexibility. 
    • You want to create tense scenes without always resorting to violence. Social conflicts, chases, research and complex tasks play important parts in your scenarios. 
    • You feel limited by traditional RPG’s focus on combat, but prefer rules you are accustomed to.
    • You enjoy classic d100 RPGs as they are, but sometimes need a barebones version to play with family and friends. 
    • You play solo RPGs and need simple mechanics to keep the story nimble.
    • You prefer simple rules, but want more complexity in key areas, like magic, superpowers or starship design.

FrostByte Books © 2022

All Posts
×
Cookie Use
We use cookies to ensure a smooth browsing experience. By continuing we assume you accept the use of cookies.
Learn More