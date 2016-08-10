Take d100 Roleplaying
Back to its Core
“The game feels fresh, light on its feet, yet comfortably encompassing
any game needs you might have for your adventures.
Go and buy it.” Graham Spearing, Far Havens Blog
Comae Engine is a barebones roleplaying game, based on classic d100 rules – but with some modern upgrades, to make collaborative storytelling even more creative.
Comae Engine takes a new approach to conflicts. All conflicts – combat, chases, social conflicts, physical challenges – use the same rules. This is among the best changes you can make for more varied and creative game sessions. And it often results in less in-game violence.
