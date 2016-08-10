Go Back
Outside Amatka
Illustration for Karin Tidbeck's book "Amatka."
Order Print
Order Print
- I'm very happy to announce that M-SPACE got a very positive review on RPG.net a few days ago! Written by Joakim Waern, it says (among other things): "In just 200 pages, there are rules for the creation of characters, creatures, worlds, vehicles, spaceships, organizations and ideologies, and...This article provides an overview of roleplaying games, covering the basic ideas and terms. This is a good starting point if you're new to roleplaying or just curious about it. A hooded shape moves through the shadows of labyrinthine streets, avoiding the patrol blimps passing above. Their...Karin Tidbeck is one of Sweden's most popular authors of speculative fiction, signed to a major international publisher, with books sold across the world. But at home, editors remained indifferent for years. I spoke to Karin about how roleplaying games and LARP shaped their writing – and how...More Posts
FrostByte Books © 2023