What is Roleplaying?

Moving from one scene to the next is easy. When the players feel that nothing more seems to happen in a scene or they need to leave, they tell the Game Master where the PCs go next - perhaps acting on information they just gained. The new scene is then introduced by the Game Master, moving the story forward. The players might tell the GM they want to visit an underground club, for example, where the merchant sometimes hangs out, to ask around for more clues about the manuscript.