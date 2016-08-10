M–SPACE Preview. Before you buy, get a preview of the game in this 30 page PDF.

REFLUX Preview. A 10 page excerpt from the REFLUX scenario in PDF.

Odd Soot Preview. Check out this free preview of our new release Odd Soot. 28 pages, PDF.

Odd Soot Character Sheets. Two character sheets – with and without Hit Locations – and a Relationship Map template.

6 pages, PDF.

Character Sheets for M-SPACE. All sheets needed for play, complied into one PDF: Character Sheet (regular & simplified), Starship (regular & NPC), Worlds, Subsector Hex Map, Circle, Alien (universals & lifeform) and Vehicle. 12 pages.

Alt Starship Sheet. A newly developed starship sheet, with Hit Locations, Armor, Shields & Hit Points collected in the list of Modules. 1 page PDF.

Alt Character Sheet. Fillable PDF forms by Heath Delashmit.

Character Sheet, no skills. A sheet for those who want to fill in their own skill lists. 4 page PDF.

Starship Combat Example. A detailed example of how starship combat works, with both rule mechanics and narrative. Written by Colin Brett. 10 pages.

Starship Design Walkthrough. A step by step description on how to design a medium sized starship. Choosing Modules, calculating Speed & Handling, and setting up hit locations are covered. 4 pages.

Near-Human Alien Appearance. Many aliens in pop culture are very similar to humans, differing only in colour, the shape of the ears etcetera. This PDF presents tables to randomise the creation of such aliens.

Written by Jargogle Bamboozle. 2 pages.

The 3 Best Shortcuts When You Create Aliens. An article from Fenix RPG magazine on how to make alien creation easier and more fun. PDF, 2 pages.

6 Pre-Generated Characters. Ready-to-use characters for use in REFLUX or other M-SPACE scenarios. Portraits by pheidel included. PDF, 15 pages.